Matrix AI Network One Day Volume Reaches $88,356.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $88,356.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00261710 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

