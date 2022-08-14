Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Lifted by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after acquiring an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of MAS opened at $55.58 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.