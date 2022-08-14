Masari Achieves Market Capitalization of $117,772.66 (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Masari has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $117,772.66 and approximately $20.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,279.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.51 or 0.07955373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00169836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00020908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00261162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00676018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.57 or 0.00574838 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005508 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.