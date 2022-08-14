Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158,956 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Marvell Technology worth $93,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,827 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $55.36 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

