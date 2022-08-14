Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Update

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,600 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 809,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 417.4 days.

Martinrea International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of MRETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRETF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

