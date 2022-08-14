Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VAC. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.80.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average of $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.