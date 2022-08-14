Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on VAC. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.80.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of VAC stock opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average of $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide
In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.