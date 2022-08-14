Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,615. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $541.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.45. Markforged has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. Markforged had a net margin of 36.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. Analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKFG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged during the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Markforged by 18.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Markforged by 243.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Markforged by 2,796.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

