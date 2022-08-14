Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Down 23.5% in July

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Marker Therapeutics Trading Down 12.2 %

MRKR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

