Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Update

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Markel Stock Performance

Markel stock traded up $9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,227.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,966. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,280.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,330.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel has a twelve month low of $1,162.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $19.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Security Asset Management raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

