MAPS Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.19 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. MAPS has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $246,557.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002381 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000587 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,461,858 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

Buying and Selling MAPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

