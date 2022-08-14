Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $179.77

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.77 ($2.17) and traded as high as GBX 181.51 ($2.19). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.17), with a volume of 10,960 shares changing hands.

Majedie Investments Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.44. The stock has a market cap of £95.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

Majedie Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is -93.22%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

