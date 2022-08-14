MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 140.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 50,090 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,052 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 93,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.84. 1,942,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,617. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.27. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

