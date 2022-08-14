MAI Capital Management Purchases 51,195 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $74,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,927,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 196,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736,056 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05.

