MAI Capital Management Purchases 37,418 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $41,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,967,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,168,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

