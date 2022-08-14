MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.60. 5,208,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,121. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.