MAI Capital Management Has $17.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $247.77. 502,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

