MAI Capital Management Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $33,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,631. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

