MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,930,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,595,512. The company has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.