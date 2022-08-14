LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Down 19.7% in July

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.26.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

