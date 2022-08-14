LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Down 19.7% in July

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance
Shares of LYB stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.26.
Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries
In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
