LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after buying an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after acquiring an additional 649,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.
Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:LYB opened at $92.33 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
