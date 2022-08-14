LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.26.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.