Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Short Interest Update

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXA remained flat at $9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,000,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,730 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 749,994 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,309,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 152,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 646,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 68,745 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

