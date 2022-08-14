Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$8.80

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from C$11.30 to C$8.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.56.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.58. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.57 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$841.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 370,100 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$4,081,351.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 96,671,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,066,068,689.57. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,675.60. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 370,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,081,351.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,671,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,066,068,689.57. Insiders have bought a total of 1,478,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,882,452 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.