LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $16.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.
LPL Financial Stock Performance
Shares of LPLA stock opened at $227.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.43 and its 200 day moving average is $187.22. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $232.47.
Insider Activity at LPL Financial
Institutional Trading of LPL Financial
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,779,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.
