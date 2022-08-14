LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $16.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $227.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.43 and its 200 day moving average is $187.22. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $232.47.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,371.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,602 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,180 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,779,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

