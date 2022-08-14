Loser Coin (LOWB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $446,696.00

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $446,696.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

