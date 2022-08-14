Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives $2.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RIDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Insider Transactions at Lordstown Motors
In other news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $58,270.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,563.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lordstown Motors Trading Up 6.9 %
RIDE stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile
Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
Featured Articles
