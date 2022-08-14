Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives $2.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Lordstown Motors

In other news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $58,270.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,563.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lordstown Motors Trading Up 6.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 53,703 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 88,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

RIDE stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

