Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $725.40.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. Lonza Group has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

