Lithium Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (LITH)

Lithium (LITH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Lithium coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $180,150.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lithium has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00037999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,715,969,123 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars.

