Litecoin Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.50 billion and approximately $393.44 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.41 or 0.00261162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00020908 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001854 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,943,406 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

