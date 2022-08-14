Litecoin Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.58 billion and $395.51 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $64.57 or 0.00262751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00020094 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000716 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000986 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000773 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000054 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,938,494 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
