Lisk Reaches Market Cap of $162.68 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00005192 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $162.68 million and $6.83 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00024882 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.