Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.03 on Top Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $193.21 million and $9.02 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00004166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 188,115,470 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

