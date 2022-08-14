Linker Coin Price Reaches $0.0413 on Major Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $1,627.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,513.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004108 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00127648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00063993 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linker Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.