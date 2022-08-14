Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Given New $86.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIMAF. CIBC decreased their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday.

Linamar Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. Linamar has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

