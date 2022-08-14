Levolution Trading Up 50.4% This Week (LEVL)

Levolution (LEVL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $2,006.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Levolution

Levolution is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Levolution

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

