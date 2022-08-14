Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 641,173 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,312 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CALF opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45.

