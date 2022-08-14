Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

FIDU opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.