Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,181,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,259,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 329,138 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33,301 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

