Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,473,000 after buying an additional 161,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 253,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after buying an additional 82,455 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.6 %

SITE opened at $140.23 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.77 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

