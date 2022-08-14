Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,092. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 149,801 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 220,478 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

