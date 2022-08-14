LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 18.0 %

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

About LegalZoom.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 2,992.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 495,447 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 352,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 69.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,416,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 582,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 99.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 55,867 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

