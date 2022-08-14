LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.
LegalZoom.com Stock Up 18.0 %
NASDAQ:LZ opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $37.06.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
