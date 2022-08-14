LCX (LCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.30 Million

LCX (LCX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One LCX coin can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $60.30 million and $423,884.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LCX has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LCX

LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,822,119 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

LCX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

