Lanceria Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,353.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. Lanceria has a market cap of $673,426.27 and $20,353.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 67.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

