Lanceria Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20,353.00 (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. Lanceria has a market cap of $673,426.27 and $20,353.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 67.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Lanceria Profile
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Lanceria Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.