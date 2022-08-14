Lamden Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $46,611.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

