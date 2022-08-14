L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Reduced by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $236.74 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

