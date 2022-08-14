Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.23.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,642,000 after acquiring an additional 452,799 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.