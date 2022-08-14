Kwikswap Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $23,962.69 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 171.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $23,962.69 and $1,146.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015310 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.