Kusama (KSM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $39.49 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Kusama has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $497.15 million and approximately $39.49 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $58.69 or 0.00241746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

