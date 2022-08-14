KUN 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,139.00 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $9,322.32 and approximately $2,139.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for $4.66 or 0.00019040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

