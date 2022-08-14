KUN 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,139.00 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $9,322.32 and approximately $2,139.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for $4.66 or 0.00019040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014013 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KUN Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KUN Coin Trading
