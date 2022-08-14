Kuai Token (KT) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $379,749.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

